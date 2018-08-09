Tuscan Blu: Get a taste of Tuscany in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh food lovers, prepare to eat!Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is fast approaching and more than 40 restaurants will be participating.If you are in the mood for authentic Italian cuisine than look no further than Tuscan Blu, which is in the historic depot district of downtown Raleigh.Tuscan Blu brings a taste of Tuscany to the ever-growing downtown restaurant scene.Chef Maurizio Privilegi grew up in Tuscany and watched his mother and grandmother cook the dishes that make Tuscany an iconic region for food lovers.When you think Italian, you might automatically think pasta, but Chef Privilegi offers a variety of other dishes including fish, steak, veal, shrimp and scallops.Along with the authentic cuisine, the decor brings the flavor of Italy right to your table giving you a real 'trattoria' style atmosphere.The amazing dishes, extensive wine selection, and traditional decor make Tuscan Blu a 'must try' destination in downtown Raleigh.Other participating restaurants include: 18 Seaboard, 42nd Street Oyster Bar, b.good Raleigh downtown, bu ku, Caffe Luna, Capital Club 16, Carolina Ale House, Carroll's Kitchen, Donatos Pizza, Five Star, Hibernian Group, Irregardless Café, Jimmy V's Osteria + Bar, Linus & Pepper's Sandwich Shop, Manhattan Café, Mellow Mushroom, Oak and Dagger, ORO Restaurant & Lounge, Pho Pho Pho Noodle Kitchen + Bar, Plates Kitchen, Raleigh Beer Garden, Royale, Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, Sullivan's Steakhouse, The Big Easy, The Station at Person Street, Trophy Tap + Table, Tuscan Blu Authentic Italian Cuisine, Parkside, Vidrio, Virgil's Original Taqueria, Whiskey Kitchen, Marbles Kids Museum, Clyde Cooper's BBQ, Glenwood Seafood, Growler USA, NY Bagel Cafe & Deli, Overlook @ Residence Inn, Taverna Agora, Tonbo Ramen, and Vic's Italian Café & Pizzeria and XOCO Mexican Grill.The restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30 per person, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). As a special amenity to downtown employees and other daytime downtown visitors, some restaurants will be offering $5 and $10 lunch specials during Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week.