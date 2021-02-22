Wegmans in Chapel Hill to open Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A brand new grocery store in the Triangle is putting on its final touches in preparation for its grand opening.The Wegmans on Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill will open Wednesday, February 24.This will be the third Wegmans to open in the Triangle--a Raleigh location opened 2019 and a Cary/Morrisville location opened 2020. The Raleigh location opened to long lines and set company records for most customers on opening day.This Chapel Hill location was scheduled to open in 2020, but construction delays coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening.The popular grocery store still expects to open its fourth Wegmans location in the Triangle in the coming months. That location is in Wake Forest.