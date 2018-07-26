FOOD

You may have seen the sign, but have you ever grabbed a bite inside?

Raleigh food lovers, prepare to eat!

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is fast approaching and more than 40 restaurants will be participating.

That includes Parkside, located across from Nash Park.

Never heard of the name? Well, we're sure you've seen the sign.

The restaurant is home to the longest-running neon restaurant sign in North Carolina.

Other participating restaurants include: 18 Seaboard, 42nd Street Oyster Bar, b.good Raleigh downtown, bu ku, Caffe Luna, Capital Club 16, Carolina Ale House, Carroll's Kitchen, Donatos Pizza, Five Star, Hibernian Group, Irregardless Café, Jimmy V's Osteria + Bar, Linus & Pepper's Sandwich Shop, Manhattan Café, Mellow Mushroom, Oak and Dagger, ORO Restaurant & Lounge, Pho Pho Pho Noodle Kitchen + Bar, Plates Kitchen, Raleigh Beer Garden, Royale, Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, Sullivan's Steakhouse, The Big Easy, The Station at Person Street, Trophy Tap + Table, Tuscan Blu Authentic Italian Cuisine, Vidrio, Virgil's Original Taqueria, Whiskey Kitchen, Marbles Kids Museum, Clyde Cooper's BBQ, Glenwood Seafood, Growler USA, MOFU Shoppe, NY Bagel Cafe & Deli, Overlook @ Residence Inn, Taverna Agora, Tonbo Ramen, and Vic's Italian Café & Pizzeria and XOCO Mexican Grill.

The restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30 per person, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). As a special amenity to downtown employees and other daytime downtown visitors, some restaurants will be offering $5 and $10 lunch specials during Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week.

Learn more here.
