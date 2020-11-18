world record

UNC track and field coach breaks world record for fastest mile dribbling a basketball

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Running a four-and-a-half-minute mile is undoubtedly impressive - but doing so while dribbling a basketball seems nearly impossible. That's exactly what one UNC track and field coach did on Wednesday breaking the world record.

"I wasn't sure, actually, because it was so quiet when I crossed the line," said Dylan Sorensen, the UNC assistant track and field coach.

Sorensen broke the world record for running a mile while dribbling a basketball in May on his 30th birthday -- but that had since been broken several times.

Coming into Wednesday, the record was four minutes and 33.75 seconds. Soerensen finished with a time of 4 minutes and 33.73 seconds.

"I felt confident that I could do it again but I needed purpose for why," he said.

After thinking for a bit, Soerensen said that purpose became clear. He decided to raise money for the Forever Tarheels program - which benefits female student-athletes at UNC.

"I have five sisters," he said. "I grew up with a single mother and I have seen women fight my entire life for everything they have. That is a big reason why I am and coaching women also further excites me to do that because I see the same glimpses and we believe in them so much.

Sorensen is hoping to continue to raise money for the Forever Tarheels, you can do that by clicking here.
