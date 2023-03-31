What comes next following Grand Jury indictment of former President Donald Trump?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a historic move, a Manhattan grand jury moved to indict former President Donald Trump. The exact charges remained seal tonight but Manhattan's District Attorney's office is investigating alleged hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels who said she had an affair with President Trump calling the indictment a political persecution and election interference at the highest level.

Political Analyst Mitch Kokai with the John Locke Foundation said the indictment will do one of two things--rally Trump's base or hurt his chances for another bid at the white house.

"I think the one thing that we can be certain of is that the most fervent supporters of Donald Trump are going to get fired up, they think this is all politically motivated," Kokai said. "They think that the establishment is persecuting their guy, and that's going to get them excited, in continuing their support for Donald Trump."

He said the most impact could be among undecided voters.

"The charges that could be leveled against Donald Trump. These are probably the ones that are weakest and could have the least amount of overall impact," Kokai said. "But that doesn't mean they have no impact. And it doesn't mean it can't have a negative impact on his campaign, especially if people who can be swayed between Democrats and Republicans look at this and say, Well, I just... don't know if I want to go back to the Republicans if Donald Trump is the person."

Trump's attorney said Thursday that the former president will turn himself in next week. Campbell Law professor Greg Wallace says aside from the secret service detail, former President Trump will be treated like everyone else.

"The next step will be that he will have to show up and be fingerprinted have the mugshot taken and then he will have an arraignment before a New York judge," Wallace said. "Think probably given his secret service protection and things like this, he won't undergo the notorious what we call perp walk from the car into the police station."

And just like everyone else in this country, Wallace thinks it's important that Trump is also given the presumption of innocence

"Whether it's a prosecution that has substance to it or whether it's just a political ploy. He is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and I think that's something that we all ought to be reminded about when dealing with our criminal system,." he said.

