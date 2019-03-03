Former Raleigh officer, 2 women dead in Franklin County plane crash; FAA investigating

Crews have removed the plane that crashed last night into Clifton Pond near Louisburg. Three people died in the crash. Latest details coming up on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/luL1gFWu3G — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) March 2, 2019

Franklin County emergency crews are responding to a plane crash that happened Friday night.

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a fatal plane crash that killed three people, including a former Raleigh police officer, in Franklin County on Friday night.Officials say Brian Sjostedt and two women were killed in the crash on Friday night.Sjostedt was a Raleigh police officer from 1998-2005.Raleigh Police Department expressed its condolences:The plane had been submerged in water until about Saturday afternoon. Weather conditions had made it difficult to retrieve the plane.According to the FAA, the plane took off from the Triangle North Executive Airport, heading towards Hilton Head, S.C., and crashed about 7:20 p.m. into Clifton Pond, near Louisburg.The Highway Patrol said the investigation had been turned over to the FAA.Around 5:30 p.m., the plane was removed from the pond.The FAA released the following statement regarding the crash:The FAA had previously stated that the pilot was the only person on board.ABC11 also learned that the plane that went down was registered to a Raleigh company.