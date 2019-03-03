Former Raleigh officer, 2 women dead in Franklin County plane crash; FAA investigating

Officials say Brian Sjostedt and two women were killed in the crash on Friday night.
Sjostedt was a Raleigh police officer from 1998-2005.
Raleigh Police Department expressed its condolences:
"We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this most difficult time."
The plane had been submerged in water until about Saturday afternoon. Weather conditions had made it difficult to retrieve the plane.
According to the FAA, the plane took off from the Triangle North Executive Airport, heading towards Hilton Head, S.C., and crashed about 7:20 p.m. into Clifton Pond, near Louisburg.
The Highway Patrol said the investigation had been turned over to the FAA.
Around 5:30 p.m., the plane was removed from the pond.
The FAA released the following statement regarding the crash:
A Cessna C182 aircraft crashed into Clifton Pond one mile south of Louisburg, NC, about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, March 2. The aircraft took off from Triangle North Executive Airport and was heading to Hilton Head, SC. Check with local authorities on the condition of three people on board. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause for the accident.
The FAA had previously stated that the pilot was the only person on board.
ABC11 also learned that the plane that went down was registered to a Raleigh company.
