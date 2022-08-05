1,200 soldiers being relocated at Fort Bragg after barracks fail to meet HVAC standards

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- 1,200 soldiers from 10 to 12 barracks in the Smoke Bomb Hill area of Fort Bragg are being relocated after the buildings failed to meet current HVAC standards.

According to officials, Army and installation leaders recently inspected the living conditions of the Volar-style barracks that were built in the 1970s and determined they do not meet modern HVAC standards.

Leaders said the relocation will be done in phases and they have committed resources to address the issues to ensure soldiers are taken care of throughout the process.

"Our enduring obligation at Fort Bragg and as Army leaders is to take care of our people - our Soldiers and their families. Their health and welfare is of the utmost importance to our Army readiness," a Fort Bragg official said in a statement.

