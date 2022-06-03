Society

Up to 100 homes without A/C in Fort Bragg community

EMBED <>More Videos

Up to 100 homes without A/C in Fort Bragg community

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Up to 100 homes in the Ardennes-Bataan community on post at Fort Bragg are without working air conditioning according to ABC11 viewers.

Fort Bragg officials said the garrison commander is aware of open work orders on "several homes" and noted that many A/C units are overstressed with the latest heat wave.

However, they said Fort Bragg's privatized housing partner, Corvias, is managing the work orders.

ABC11 has reached out to Corvias but has not yet heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort braggfayettevilleair conditionerfort braggfort bragg news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cary man struggles to get back $7,400 the VA mistakenly took
Permits for new homes in NC increase as building delays continue
Dean of NCCU School of Law found dead in Colorado hotel
Durham mom grieves loss of 2 sons as activists denounce gun violence
Visitors to North Carolina national forests warned of bears
Half of Raleigh's city pools still closed due to lack of lifeguards
Mixing it up: Award-winning student runs own bakery business
Show More
NC attorney suggests dog's vocal cords be surgically removed
Potential tropical system developing in the Gulf
Sanderson High School placed on lockdown due to nearby shooting
Wake County State Rep. Martin to resign for job at Pentagon
North Carolina is 84% out of stock of baby formula, ABC News reports
More TOP STORIES News