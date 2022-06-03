Up to 100 homes without A/C in Fort Bragg community

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Up to 100 homes in the Ardennes-Bataan community on post at Fort Bragg are without working air conditioning according to ABC11 viewers.Fort Bragg officials said the garrison commander is aware of open work orders on "several homes" and noted that many A/C units are overstressed with the latest heat wave.However, they said Fort Bragg's privatized housing partner, Corvias, is managing the work orders.ABC11 has reached out to Corvias but has not yet heard back.