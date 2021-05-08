murder

Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder after soldier shot, killed outside Fayetteville home: Police

Woman dead after being shot outside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active duty Fort Bragg soldier has been charged with murder after a female soldier was shot in broad daylight outside a Fayetteville home.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Ferndell Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Friday and found Kelia Horton, 22, of Spring Lake suffering from a gunshot wound. She died after being taken to the hospital.

Horton was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.



Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, of Fayetteville was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property. Vinson is also an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.

Vinson was arrested on May 7 and is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Tiara Vinson



The relationship between Vinson and Horton is unknown at this time.

The featured video is from a previous update.

