2 Fort Bragg paratroopers found dead in barracks over the weekend; drug use suspected

2 Bragg paratroopers found dead in barracks over the weekend

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers were found dead in their barracks room on Fort Bragg over the weekend.

Spc. Joshua Diamond, 35, of Plymouth, Mass. and Pfc. Matthew Disney, 20, of Aberdeen, Md. were found unresponsive Friday and then pronounced dead when EMS arrived at the scene.

"At this point in the investigation we do have credible information that the Soldiers were involved with illicit drugs," said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID.

"Our greatest strength is our Paratroopers and these losses are a tragedy," Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, said in a statement. "We mourn the passing of Matthew and Joshua. They remain part of our Family of Falcon Brigade Paratroopers. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones and fellow Paratroopers during this difficult time."

Diamond and Disney served as field artillery firefinder radar operators and were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd BCT.

Both joined the Army in 2019. Diamond arrived to Fort Bragg the same year and Disney arrived in 2020.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the case.
