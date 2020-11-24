Fort Bragg prepares to feed 400 troops 'safely' with yearly Thanksgiving event

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- During the season of giving, Fort Bragg troops will get the chance to enjoy a freshly-made Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday.

The 25th Quartermaster Company of the 264th Sustainment Support Battalion spent Monday evening into Tuesday morning preparing vegetables, cooking different meats and baking some desserts for the annual Thanksgiving event.

While the preparation remains the same, the presentation and method will look different on Tuesday. Instead of troops, throughout post, gathering inside the Sustainer Warrior Restaurant, soldiers will have to pick-up their pre-packaged "to-go" meals.

This is a way the battalion is ensuring the safety of troops and staff, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sergeant First Class Joyce Oppong, with the 25th Quartermaster Company, is in the charge of organizing the preparation for the meal giveaway. She says, despite the restrictions, they want to be able to give their troops a little taste of home.

"We're here to show our troops that we support, we're here to them," SFC. Oppong said.

This is SFC. Oppong's first time helping put together the Thanksgiving meal event. In addition to providing to-go meals, there may be some seating indoors and outdoors for a limited capacity.

SFC. Oppong told ABC11 they expect to feed more than 400 troops this year.

"We still have to give them our best and give them the best out of the best," SFC. Oppong said.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sustainer Warrior Restaurant.

Fayetteville fraternity gifts 72 families with Thanksgiving meals ahead of holiday
