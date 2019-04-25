FOUND: Raleigh police locate 11-year-old boy who went missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have located the 11-year-old boy who went missing early Wednesday morning.The police department released the news on its Twitter page.Authorities said Gabriel Xavier Godoy-Woodard was last seen around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Polk and Blount Streets.Godoy-Woodard is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds.He was wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants, and a black, white, and gray hoodie. His hair is cut in a high-top fade with the top dyed red.According to police, there are no indications of foul play, but the boy has cognitive impairments.