ABC11 Fred Astaire Dance Studios' Dance Lesson and tickets to Dancing with the Stars Live Sweeps

- First place: 2 tickets to see Dancing with the Stars: Live! - 2022 Tour (Sun Feb 27 8:00 PM at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh, NC) and $500 for dance lessons at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios'.
- Second place: 2 tickets to see Dancing with the Stars: Live! - 2022 Tour (Sun Feb 27 8:00 PM at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh, NC) and $250 for dance lessons at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios'.
The prize is proudly supplied by Fred Astaire Dance Studios, for locations in Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Wake Forest, Durham, and Chapel Hill. "Life is better when you dance"; No Partner necessary Singles and Couples are welcome.
Sweepstakes will be live from Monday, January 31, 2022, at or around 12:00am ET through Sunday, February 13, 2022, at or around 11:59 pm ET. Winner will be selected on or around Monday, February 14, 2022. To view sweepstakes rules and winners, visit: https://abc11.com/rules-winners/