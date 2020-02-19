Rules and Winners

ABC11's Live with Kelly and Mark Palm Springs Sweepstakes 2024. Sweepstakes entry page.

ABC11 Tamron Hall Getaway for Two 2024. Winner will be selected on or around April 15, 2024. The winner is Marie F. from Knightdale.

ABC11's Live After the Oscars Sweepstakes 2024. The winner will be selected on or around Thursday, February 29, 2024. The winner is: Joy S. from Raleigh, NC.

ABC11's Live with Kelly and Mark Las Vegas Sweepstakes 2024. Sweepstakes entry page. The winner will be selected on or around Friday, February 16, 2024. The winner is: Lori W. from Holly Springs, NC.

ABC11 Presents Smooth Nights with Koka Booth Amphitheatre 2023 Ticket Giveaway. Sweepstakes entry page. Winner will be selected on or around Thursday, August 3, 2023.

ABC11 Tamron Hall Mother's Day Getaway for Two 2023. Winner will be selected on or around Monday, April 17, 2023. The winner is: Wanda E. from Franklinton

ABC11 Women's Empowerment 2023 Giveaway. Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The winner is: Alicia D. from Raleigh, NC.

ABC11 Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest Giveaway 2023. Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The winner is: Michael M. from Raleigh, NC.

ABC11's and DPAC Truist Broadway New York Trip Tune-in-to-Win Sweepstakes Sweepstakes entry page. Winner will be selected on or around February 27, 2023. - The winner is Alison G. from Apex.

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show - Hollywood Getaway For Two Local Sweepstakes, presented by ABC11 Sweepstakes entry page. Winner will be selected on or around February 23, 2023. The winner is: Carol K. from Raleigh, NC.

ABC11 shopDisney Holiday Sweepstakes 2022. Click here to visit sweepstakes entry page. - The winner is: Ramona M. from Creedmoor.

ABC11 and DPAC SunTrust Broadway Frozen Tune-in-to-Win Sweepstakes Sweepstakes entry page. Winner will be selected on or around September 12, 2022. - The winner is: Gloria R.

Weather Master - ABC 11 Everyday Hero Contest (Monday, March 21, 2022) updated March 29, 2022. Contest information page. The contest runs Monday, March 21, 2022, at 12am through Sunday, April 10 2022 at 11:59pm. - The winner is: Debra B., Wake County.

ABC11 and DPAC Truist Broadway New York Trip Tune-in-to-Win Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes entry page. Winner will be selected on or around April 4, 2022. - The winner is: Katherine D.

ABC11 Fred Astaire Dance Studios' Dance Lesson and tickets to Dancing with the Stars Live Sweepstakes. Winner will be selected on or around February 14, 2022. - The winners are: Joyce S., Cary | Christine M., Durham.

ABC11's Chinese Lantern Festival Tickets Giveaway. Winner will be selected on or around November 30, 2021 - The winners are: Emily C., Raleigh | Tim M., Raleigh | James Y., Morrisville.

ABC11 Secret Santa Word Giveaway 2021. The contest ends Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:59pm ET. - The winners are: Teresa G., Four Oaks (Five (5)-carat Diamond Tennis Necklace from Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry) | Michele M., Raleigh (6.1 inch, 128 GB silver Apple iPhone 13 Pro) | Teresa G-W., Raleigh (shopDisney e-Gift Card valued at $500) | Mary G., Clayton (Family Four Pack to the Dec. 10 performance of 'Theatre in the Park Presents: A Christmas Carol' at Duke Energy Center in Raleigh, NC) | Yvette Q., Holly Springs (Family Four Pack to the Dec. 10 performance of 'Theatre in the Park Presents: A Christmas Carol' at Duke Energy Center in Raleigh, NC).

ABC11 Disney+ Day 2021 Sweepstakes. The contest ends Friday, November 12, 2021 at 2:00pm ET. - The winners are: Maggie B., Clayton | Chi San L., Raeford | Monica C., Raleigh | Dana B., Durham | Carla S., Wilson | Jodi W., Raleigh | Pamela T., Smithfield | Janet C., Raleigh | Susan F., Apex | Laura H., Apex.

Weather Master - ABC 11 Everyday Hero Contest (Monday, August 30, 2021). The contest ends Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 11:59pm. - The winner is Ashley Gibbs.

Weather Master - ABC 11 Everyday Hero Contest (Monday, March 29, 2021). The contest ends Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 11:59pm. - The winner is Jason Pereira.

ABC11's Secret Santa Word Giveaway 2020. Winner will be announced on or around November 23, 2020. - Winners listed in the article.

ABC11 Fred Astaire Dance Studios' Dance Lesson Sweepstakes. Winner will be selected on or around October 26, 2020. - The randomly selected winner is Jill Gatlin.

Weather Master - ABC 11 Everyday Hero Contest . Winner will be selected on or around November 16, 2020. - The winner is Steve Moy, and runner-ups are Kristyn Yelton and Cameron Taylor.

SunTrust Broadway at DPAC New York Trip Tune-In-to-Win Sweepstakes. Winner will be selected on or around February 24, 2020.

ABC11 Take the Antenna User Survey Sweepstakes!. Winner will be selected on or around January 31, 2020.

ABC11's NC Chinese Lantern Festival Tickets Giveaway. Winner will be selected on or around December 23, 2019 - The randomly selected winners are Dave Brubaker and Kelly Davis.

ABC11's Watch & Win Secret Santa Sweepstakes 2019. Winner will be selected on or around November 25, 2019 - The randomly selected winners are Deidra Hadley, Darius Hooks, Gloria Bronson, Jesse Gregory, Nicole Gaylord, Shannon McSherry, and Vanta Rogers.

ABC11'S 2019 American Music Awards Sweepstakes. Winner will be selected on or around Monday, November 4, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Myron Edringston.

ABC11's Durham 150 Tickets Giveaway Sweepstakes. Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - The randomly selected winners were Olivia from Apex and Wisdom from Durham.

The ABC11 & Junior League of Raleigh: A Shopping SPREE 2019 Sweepstakes. Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Vanessa Hall.

The ABC11 & Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair "The Sweetest Gift Basket" Sweepstakes. Winner will be selected on or around Thursday, October 24, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Nancy Green-Albright.

ABC11's and DPAC SunTrust Broadway Tune In to Win Sweepstakes - Aladdin. Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Karen Woodlief.

ABC11's Trip to the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards Sweepstakes. Winner will be selected after October 6, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Tracy Little.

ABC11's Maddie Poppe Meet and Greet Sweepstakes.. Winner will be selected Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - The randomly selected winners are Katie McGrath, Nicholas Spaine, Britney Wilborn, Beverly Jennings and Paul D. Burgett.

You could win two tickets to the LIVE finale of American Idol! Download the ABC11 app on your current phone. Open the app, look for the Idol Sweepstakes Button, tap it, and you're ready to enter! You may enter once each day. Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, April 23, 2019.- Winner: Janice Santiago.

SunTrust Broadway at DPAC: Magic of Broadway Season" Tune In to Win Sweepstakes. Winner will be selected on or around Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:59pm - Winner: Amy Kemp.

ABC11's Lunching at LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Sweepstakes Rules. Winner selected March 4th on or around 6am - The randomly selected winner is Sandra Russell.

ABC11 and Live Nation's Cher Here We Go Again Tour Sweepstakes Rules. Winner selected January 22nd on or around 5pm - Winner: Viridiana Williams.

Show Us Your "Holiday Smile" Sweepstakes 2018 Rules. Contacted and selected winners didn't respond within the allotted time.

Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes Rules. - Winner: Karen Lizotte.

ABC11 and Food Lion CMA Awards Sweepstakes Rules. Contacted and selected winners didn't respond within the allotted time.

Junior League of Raleigh A Shopping Spree: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes Rules. - Winner: Natalie Pennington.

Summer Samsung Sweepstakes Rules. - Winner: James Giles.

ABC11 and Live Nation's VIP Experience to Janet Jackson: State of the World Tour Sweepstakes Rules. - Winners: Gina Whitted and John Luckado.