ABC11's Live with Kelly and Mark Palm Springs Sweepstakes 2024

Enter for a chance to see LIVE with Kelly and Mark in Palm Springs! Includes two VIP seats at LIVE with Kelly and Mark's show on November 10 or November 11, 2024.

Sweepstakes will be live from Monday, October 28, 2024 from 6:00am ET through Friday, November 1, 2024 at 12:00pm ET.



Roundtrip economy-class airfare for two (2) persons (i.e., winner and guest) to/from a major airport near winner's residence and Palm Springs, CA (exact flights, schedule and route to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion).

Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations (single room/double occupancy)

Two (2) VIP seats at a live taping of LIVE with Kelly and Mark on either November 10, 2024 or November 11, 2024 (date of taping will be at the sole discretion of Sponsor);

Round trip pre-tipped car service to/from Palm Springs area airport and hotel;

A $250 prepaid gift card which may be used for incidentals.

To view sweepstakes rules and winners, click here. The winner will be selected at the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period.