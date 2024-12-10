Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol surprises Apex man with $57,000 winnings

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Apex man is $57,000 richer after the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol stopped by his home Tuesday.

They surprised 77-year-old Army veteran Steve Viney with the prize. They also presented his wife with flowers.

Viney got to choose between a new Ford Bronco Badlands or the cash value of the vehicle.

He chose the latter and called the prize an early gift this holiday season.

"It's a real good Christmas present to start with, and we always try to share with the family members this time of year, and that'll be part of it," Viney said.

Thanks to the PCH Prize Patrol, it will indeed be a great Christmas for the Viney family.

