New clinic offers free dental care for uninsured children in Fuquay-Varina

Regional Smiles offers dental care to people under the age of 20 without insurance.

FUQUAY VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new children's dental clinic is now open in southern Wake County.

The Reginal Smiles program is designed to help increase healthcare access to underserved areas.

Children are able to receive free monthly dental care at its new clinic inside the Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina. Services available include dental exams, teeth cleanings, x-rays, and fluoride applications for those who don't have insurance and are under the age of 20.

"Poor oral health is associated with chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, so teaching kids the importance of taking care of their smiles while they are young, as well as providing the necessary access to care, we can ensure they are on the right track for a healthy lifestyle when they grow up," said Susan Evans, vice chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners in a release.

Regional Smiles is available by appointment only Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit here.