The Hope Chest helps students in Northern Wake, Franklin counties say yes to the prom dress

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Franklin County nonprofit is helping students in need of a dress with an upcoming prom dress giveaway.

The Hope Chest mission is providing a prom experience for those without resources especially near northern Wake and Franklin Counties, however, students from all areas are welcome.

The event started as a senior project in 2015 by Jennifer Enevoldsen's daughter, Jordan, who was homeschooled.

Jennifer Enevoldsen says her daughter was inspired to give back because she was adopted out of the foster care system and remembered how she felt when she had nothing.

"She took her love of dresses and her experience in foster care of not having things, and she combined those for a project," Enevoldsen said about her daughter.

The first year, about 100 dresses were collected and given to about three dozen girls from two schools. It was such a success, it grew into a nonprofit in 2020 and this year The Hope Chest has more than a thousand dresses.

"These local high schools out here in the Louisburg area out here, they were bussing children all the way to Apex for the event in the church in Apex,' Enevoldsen explained.

"And, in 2020, we decided it was just too much so we got a 5013c status and started fundraising. We partner with Wake Forest Coffee Company. Last year we partnered with Pine Hill Pavilion and they donated the use of their venue. It's a beautiful wedding venue."

Prom Dress Giveaway

The Hope Chest free prom dress giveaway will be on Sunday, March 24

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Location: The Pine Hill Pavillion at 375 Moores Pond Rd in Youngsville

Dress sizes range from 0 to 24

It's recommended that visitors sign up to attend but us not required. Dress donations and volunteers are always needed.