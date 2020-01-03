Free Raleigh Conference aims to instill leadership, confidence in young people

"I think it's given me a foundation for my community," High School Junior Jayda Coleman said of the conference. Her twin sister, Sierra, stands nearby in the SISI office in Raleigh. For Sierra, the organization has taught her a strong sense of morals. "...to remain myself and remember my values even when others stray away from theirs", Sierra said.
For Clarke Hicks, a middle school student, the SISI program has taught her a great deal of leadership. "We should be leaders and we should be our own person," Hicks said. "..and just to be you and not anyone else."
Three young, incredible women are deeply inspired by the program put together by its founder, Terry Spicer.
"They need us," Spicer said when asked why teaching girls confidence and leadership is so important to her. "I had it. I had what I called my 'board of pearls.' I had women who had their hands of grace and leadership on me, and it's really important that we have that now."
Saturday's conference will feature reigning Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett.
The conference requires no registration and is free. Its primary focus is on girls aged 7 through high school, but boys and parents are also encouraged to attend. The event starts at 9 a.m at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel on S. Salisbury St.
SISI stands for Sisters Inspiring Sisters Incorporated. It is a non-profit organization that also offers an apprentice program which meets on the first Saturday of every month starting in September through May. The apprentice program further teaches skills like leadership, finances, and skills. From providing transportation to cancer patients to partnering with local food banks, SiSi also puts a focus on community service and volunteering.