Funeral service held for Lumberton police officer killed on I-95 while investigating crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Funeral services were held Thursday afternoon for the Lumberton police officer who was killed on I-95 last week..



Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 15, Officer Jason Quick was dispatched to a traffic accident on I-95 Northbound near Exit 22.

Right before 7 a.m., Officer Quick was struck by a car, authorities said.

Kadejera Inman, 24, of Fairmont has been identified as the driver who struck the officer.

Officer Quick was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

