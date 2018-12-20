LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --Funeral services were held Thursday afternoon for the Lumberton police officer who was killed on I-95 last week..
AT 2PM—Funeral services will be held for Lumberton Police Officer Jason Barton Quick, 31, who died in the line of duty. Services will be held at The Rock Church of God in Lumberton. We’ll stream the services live on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/WbfY0tGdYy— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) December 20, 2018
Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 15, Officer Jason Quick was dispatched to a traffic accident on I-95 Northbound near Exit 22.
Right before 7 a.m., Officer Quick was struck by a car, authorities said.
Kadejera Inman, 24, of Fairmont has been identified as the driver who struck the officer.
Officer Quick was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
