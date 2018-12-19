Hundreds pack funeral home to say goodbye to fallen Lumberton officer

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --Hundreds packed the Boles Biggs Funeral Home on Wednesday night to say goodbye to 31-year-old Lumberton police officer Jason Quick.
Those who attended the visitation told ABC11 that Quick loved to serve his community.
NOW: The line stretches out to church doors at the visitation service for Lumberton Officer Jason Quick. One of his friends says you could tell he was loved by many. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xMvJBkZPES— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 20, 2018
The officer was struck and killed early Saturday morning as he responded to a collision on l-95 North.
“A servant gone too soon. We love you Jason!” At 10/11: a community gathers to say goodbye to Lumberton Officer Jason Quick. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/P0wSmKxgVI— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 20, 2018
Quick leaves behind a wife and two children.
His funeral will be held Thursday at the Rock Church of God. It's scheduled for 2 p.m.