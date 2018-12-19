Hundreds pack funeral home to say goodbye to fallen Lumberton officer

In Lumberton, a packed house said goodbye to a fallen police officer

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds packed the Boles Biggs Funeral Home on Wednesday night to say goodbye to 31-year-old Lumberton police officer Jason Quick.

Those who attended the visitation told ABC11 that Quick loved to serve his community.



The officer was struck and killed early Saturday morning as he responded to a collision on l-95 North.



Quick leaves behind a wife and two children.

His funeral will be held Thursday at the Rock Church of God. It's scheduled for 2 p.m.
