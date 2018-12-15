'He loved God, his family and the Lumberton Police Department:' Wife of officer killed on I-95 talks about her husband

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4905381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lumberton police officer fatally struck while investigating crash on I-95 N

Our hearts go out to our law enforcement partners at the Lumberton Police Department. Rest in Peace Officer Jason Quick. pic.twitter.com/J1etrbGlmx — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) December 15, 2018

A Lumberton police officer died after being struck by a car while investigating a crash on I-95 early Saturday morning.Just after 6 a.m., Officer Jason Quick was dispatched to a traffic accident on I-95 Northbound near Exit 22.Right before 7 a.m., Officer Quick was struck by a car, authorities said.Kadejera Inman, 24, of Fairmont has been identified as the driver who struck the officer.Officer Quick was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.Lea Quick, Officer Quick's wife spoke exclusively with ABC11 about her late husband."He loved God, his family and the Lumberton Police Department," Mrs. Quick said.Too emotional to appear on camera, Mrs. Quick pleaded for drivers to slow down or stop when you see blue lights.The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash scene.In a Facebook post, the Lumberton Police Department said:"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Jason Quick."Officer Quick is survived by his wife, and his two young children, Jaden and Madison.