POLICE OFFICER KILLED

'He loved God, his family and the Lumberton Police Department:' Wife of officer killed on I-95 talks about her husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Wife of fallen Lumberton police officer speaks to ABC11

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Lumberton police officer died after being struck by a car while investigating a crash on I-95 early Saturday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Just after 6 a.m., Officer Jason Quick was dispatched to a traffic accident on I-95 Northbound near Exit 22.

Right before 7 a.m., Officer Quick was struck by a car, authorities said.

Kadejera Inman, 24, of Fairmont has been identified as the driver who struck the officer.

Officer Quick was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Lea Quick, Officer Quick's wife spoke exclusively with ABC11 about her late husband.

"He loved God, his family and the Lumberton Police Department," Mrs. Quick said.

Too emotional to appear on camera, Mrs. Quick pleaded for drivers to slow down or stop when you see blue lights.

EMBED More News Videos

Lumberton police officer fatally struck while investigating crash on I-95 N

Officer Jason Quick



The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash scene.

In a Facebook post, the Lumberton Police Department said:

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Jason Quick."

Officer Quick is survived by his wife, and his two young children, Jaden and Madison.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedcar accidenttraffic accidentpolice officer killedLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
More police officer killed
Top Stories
2 people shot on Liberty Street in Durham
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in Durham
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
Largest known diamond in North America found
2 displaced after Garner duplex fire
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
1 person transported after Durham wreck
Driver slaps man after nearly running him over
Show More
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Cary-based group makes Christmas wish come true for family fighting cancer
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sanford shooting
Wake Forest wins third straight state title in dramatic fashion
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
More News