Fuquay-Varina celebrates diversity during International Cultural Festival

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) -- On Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 The Cultural Arts Society of Fuquay-Varina will present Around the World: An International Cultural Festival.
Friday's event will be a Writer's Tea, it's a virtual Facebook event from 6pm to 8pm highlighting the published works of authors within the Fuquay-Varina community.
On Saturday, the Festival will take place from 11am to 3pm at Fuquay-Varina Arts Center on East Vance Street. The Festival will feature performances from various ethnic groups, artists depicting different life experiences and an assortment of international foods.
