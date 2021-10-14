abc11 together

Fuquay-Varina celebrates diversity during International Cultural Festival

International Cultural Festival returns to Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) -- On Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 The Cultural Arts Society of Fuquay-Varina will present Around the World: An International Cultural Festival.

Friday's event will be a Writer's Tea, it's a virtual Facebook event from 6pm to 8pm highlighting the published works of authors within the Fuquay-Varina community.

On Saturday, the Festival will take place from 11am to 3pm at Fuquay-Varina Arts Center on East Vance Street. The Festival will feature performances from various ethnic groups, artists depicting different life experiences and an assortment of international foods.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Around the World: An International Cultural Festival.

