Fuquay-Varina Middle School put on lockdown after student fires gun at window

Thursday, December 8, 2022 2:41PM
Police responded to the school regarding reports of a student with a gun. No one was hurt in the incident.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina Middle School will release students earlier on Thursday after a student was found with a gun on campus and the school was put on lockdown. The student and gun are both in police custody. Police say there is no active shooter.

Police responded to the school regarding reports of a student with a gun.

In a post on the school's website, officials said the student fired the gun at a window. No one was hurt in the incident.

All after-school activities are canceled today.

