Fuquay-Varina Middle School put on lockdown after student fires gun at window

Police responded to the school regarding reports of a student with a gun. No one was hurt in the incident.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina Middle School will release students earlier on Thursday after a student was found with a gun on campus and the school was put on lockdown. The student and gun are both in police custody. Police say there is no active shooter.

In a post on the school's website, officials said the student fired the gun at a window. No one was hurt in the incident.

All after-school activities are canceled today.