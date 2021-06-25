Raleigh boutique offers discount to those who help animal rescue

Galatea, a women's clothing boutique in Raleigh's Seaboard Station, is offering a discount to customers who donate to the animal rescue Pawfect Match.
Cheryl Fraser said, even though revenue and traffic are still down at her store which had to close for a couple of months during the pandemic, she saw the nonprofit was in need of pet supplies and didn't hesitate to leverage her business to help.
"I don't know how else to really be an active member of the community and it's just really important to me," Fraser said. "My customers have really supported us- our core group so much during all of this and we are kind of on the same page about animal right and supporting animals and the local community. I feel like we have to do it."
From June 23-July 3, customers who drop off one pet supply item at the store will get 25 percent off one full-priced clothing item of their choice.
"It's an excuse to come to a great place to shop," said longtime customer Joan Troy who scored the discount after dropping off her donated items.
The Pawfect Match Wish List includes:
- Purina Puppy Food Pro Plan
- Purina Savor
- Purina Focus
- Royal Canin
- Hills Science Diet
- Paper Towels
- Puppy Pads
- Crates
- Leashes
- Collars
- Puppy Toys
- Chews
- Treats