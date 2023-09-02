Garner overcame a halftime deficit and battled back to upset Millbrook in the Wildcats' home opener.

Garner spoils home opener for Millbrook 33-28 in Game of the Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millbrook High School came into the season with high expectations. A new coach and riding the wave of a postseason run that saw the Wildcats come within minutes of knocking off eventual state champions New Bern.

But in the ABC11 Game of the Week on Friday night, none of that mattered to Garner Magnet High.

The Trojans spoiled the Wildcats' home opener with a 33-28 comeback victory.

Millbrook appeared to have things under control, leading 28-13 at the half. But the second half would prove to be a different story.

Three rushing touchdowns in a 10-minute span gave the Trojans the lead with 3 minutes left in the game.

The Wildcats had one last chance but failed to convert on fourth down in the red zone, sealing the win for Garner.

"We worked," said Garner head coach Deron Donald. "That's one thing we're going to do is work ... and I told these guys, the seed that you plant will manifest ... they deserved this and they earned it."

The outcome ruined the home debut of new Millbrook head coach Laymarr Marshall, who came from Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

This was a job Marshall wanted and he spoke before the game about the excitement of playing in front of the home fans.

"I'm ready to see the "Millbrook Maniacs" -- the student section -- in full force," Marshall said. "We're just excited to play in front of our home fans. You come to a place like Millbrook to play on the big stage."

On this night, Garner had other ideas.

