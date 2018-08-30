Garner Police: 19-year-old woman dies following shooting at Garner hotel

BREAKING NEWS: Reports of a shooting at the In Town Suites in Garner. Victim taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Garner PD on scene investigating and say there is no threat to the public at this time. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/L5BoLuBP3y — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) August 30, 2018

Garner police say a man has been charged after a 19-year-old girl died in a shooting at the InTown Suites.Police said the victim, Chadiya Jones, died as a result of her injuries.The suspect, 21-year-old Markease Morgan, has been charged with first-degree murder.Authorities said the suspect and victim knew each other.Officers were called to the hotel at 1491 US 70 in Garner after reports of a shooting.When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound in a room on the motel's third floor.Guests staying at the motel told ABC11 a car was seen leaving the property shortly after the shooting.This investigation is ongoing.