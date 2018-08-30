Garner Police: 19-year-old woman dies following shooting at Garner hotel

Garner police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at the InTown Suites.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police say a man has been charged after a 19-year-old girl died in a shooting at the InTown Suites.

Police said the victim, Chadiya Jones, died as a result of her injuries.

The suspect, 21-year-old Markease Morgan, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities said the suspect and victim knew each other.

Officers were called to the hotel at 1491 US 70 in Garner after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound in a room on the motel's third floor.



Guests staying at the motel told ABC11 a car was seen leaving the property shortly after the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.
