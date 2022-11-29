Wake County leaders break ground on a new public safety station in Garner

The new 16,816-square-foot building will house Garner Fire EMS and police, the first of its kind in Garner.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County leaders broke ground on a new public safety station on Caddy Road in Garner.

A pile of dirt is just the start of what I'm told is a 10 year in the making project for the town.

County leaders attribute this new addition to the growth that Wake County is seeing overall.

Garner Fire Chief Matt Poole says this new building will adhere to the growth of the area.

Just last year he says their calls for service increased 12%, so this will also improve on response times.

"Based on the location and proximity we had extended response times based on where our current locations are so this will improve the response time for the municipality greatly. We strive for a 4 minute travel time for us and so this will help where we were unable to achieve that in this area," Poole said.

The facility is expected to open in winter of 2023.