Several OPEC nations agree to boost oil supply

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nations in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) say they have agreed to boost oil supply this summer.
While the White House is praising the move, analysts say the amount is unlikely to lower gasoline prices significantly.

The average cost for a gallon of gas jumped five cents overnight, according to AAA.
In North Carolina, the average is $4.44, about 32 cents below the national average.

Earlier this week a gas station in California started charging $8 a gallon.
