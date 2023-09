The meeting comes after residents and business owners told city leaders they feel unsafe after dark after a series of incidents in the area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council Safety Committee is meeting today to discuss the recent increase in downtown crime.

This includes Glenwood south.

Council members will get crime data from police as well as an overview of efforts to combat crime at the meeting that starts at 11:30 a.m.