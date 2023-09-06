City of Raleigh planning to hire security to help patrol downtown

There are new safety concerns in downtown Raleigh, and now the city is working to hire security patrols in what has become a problem area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are new safety concerns in downtown Raleigh, and now the city is working to hire security patrols in what has become a problem area.

It's all centered around the Blount Street Bus Terminal. The mayor said that even during the day, there have been issues and something needs to be done.

"We've seen an uptick in harassment, in fights, assaults, drug dealing, things that we really need to get a handle on," said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m., there was a stabbing at the terminal, and the victim was in serious condition.

Meanwhile, nearby businesses are concerned about the recent incidents.

"Extra security I think, would give more comfort," says Christina Kwak, from 42 & Lawrence Coffee.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has been working with the city to install the added security.

"You know we still have to work on the areas where there are issues and this is one of them," said Bill King with the Alliance.

The details of the plan are still being worked out. The mayor said some of the money will come from the transit budget. The goal is to have the patrols hired by the end of September.

Meanwhile, Baldwin said they are also working on improving lighting in the area to deter crime.

ABC11 also asked the mayor about another area seeing a rise in crime -- Glenwood South. She said police patrols have been increased in the area, and that it's more of a problem at night and on weekends. In the case of Blount Street, though, they need more patrols during the day.