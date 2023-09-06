Man seriously injured in downtown Raleigh stabbing

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured late Tuesday in a downtown Raleigh stabbing.

Raleigh police officers responded at approximately 11:21 p.m., to 214 South Blount St. and found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

No one is in custody, but RPD said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

Earlier Tuesday, the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing that left a woman dead and a man injured on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest.

