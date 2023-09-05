Investigation underway after 1 dead, 1 injured in Wake Forest stabbing

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead and another one injured Tuesday.

Deputies responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. to a stabbing call in the 8800 block of Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest.

They found a man and a woman with stab wounds. The woman later died from her injuries at a hospital.

The man was hospitalized with what deputies described as serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said it believes this was a domestic-related incident, and there is no apparent threat to the public.

The case remains under active investigation

