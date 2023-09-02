Arrest made in deadly fight that killed Glenwood South barbecue restaurant manager

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is behind bars accused of punching, and ultimately killing, a restaurant worker in Raleigh.

The deadly fight happened Aug. 26 at around 2 a.m. in the Glenwood South area.

Raleigh Police Department said David Millette, 27, and another man got into a fight near Midwood Smokehouse on Johnson Street. Millette was the general manager at the barbecue restaurant.

During the fight, Millette got punched and fell to the ground, hitting his head. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Friday, Raleigh Police Department announced Millette had died.

Hours later, at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Raleigh Police Department and Fuquay-Varina Police Department worked together to arrest Tyrell Jarue Moore, 23.

Moore faces murder charges in the case.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson talked Friday about what her department is doing to mitigate the persistent crime problem in Glenwood South.

"Just an increased presence in police officers. We're cutting out the opportunity to cruise and ride through Glenwood South because we know when you have those kinds of crowds, it tends to attract crime," Patterson said. "So we're going to do everything in our power, and the City of Raleigh's done a lot of great things in terms of the lighting, in terms of making sure that the vegetation is cut back so that that area is open and you can see very clearly."

James Willingham, the assistant general manager of The Hibernian, said they've appreciated the increased police presence. He noted it's a double-edged sword because too many police officers deter people from coming out.

"They're not here to deal with the drunk college kids, they're here to make sure everyone is safe," Willingham said. "Once people figure that out, people will start trickling back down."

He lamented the news about Millette -- another violent episode in the area.

"It's definitely sad to hear that," Willingham said. "Another incident that happened on Glenwood."

