Homeowners in Raleigh's Glenwood South hope steeper fines curb crime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council voted 7-1 on Monday to increase parking fines in Glenwood South, which people living in the area hope will curb what they describe as an uptick in noise violations and vandalism in the area.

The vote increases fines for parking on certain residential streets without a permit from $30 to $200. It would be in effect from 9 pm to 7 am, and would not apply to more common tickets like letting a meter expire.

Councilmember Jane Harrison represents the area and says it's about striking a balance between lively and livable.

"These are, you know, quiet neighborhoods. We're trying to keep it that way. We want people to have fun in Glenwood South. We want them to be safe and we prefer them to park elsewhere," Harrison said.

Residents of communities like Forest Park, part of Glenwood South, say it's become necessary amid an uptick in vandalism, property damage, and theft.

"It's too much. I mean, reasonable these are not just people, you know, the old guys screaming, get out of my yard. That's not what's happening. This is beyond the norm. And it's unreasonable," said Marianne Wason, who's lived in the area for 50 years.

Wason said she supports the neighborhood's growth but wants more common sense measures -- like the parking fine increase.

"A lot of us really are supportive of the downtown development, the Glenwood South development because we lived where our periphery was dying for 30 or 40 years," said Wason.

Michael Lindsay's another long-time resident who's lived in the area for almost 40 years. He provided ABC11 with recent photos of street and traffic signs that had been ripped down, just a few hundred blocks from Glenwood Ave.

"It's a big area draw. So we're getting all kinds of folks in. Most I think most people behave themselves and do just fine, but it doesn't take many to cause problems," Lindsay said.

Harrison believes rule changes like this will work in concert with more focus from the city on the residential communities.

"I know RPD has had, you know, an additional focus on Glenwood South. We also have our downtown Raleigh Alliance ambassadors that are in this area. So, yes, this is, you know, an area where we are bringing a lot of resources to ensure that, again, it's safe and fun for everyone," she said.

Harrison said she expects the city to install new signage warning of the restricted parking areas, and remind drivers of the public parking decks available off of Glenwood Ave.

