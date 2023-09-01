'Miss him dearly': Midwood Smokehouse employee dies days after altercation in Glenwood South

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Raleigh confirm a man who was involved in an altercation nearly a week ago has died.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call shortly after 2 a.m., on Saturday in the Glenwood South area.

Officers said 27-year-old David Millette and another person got into a fight at Glenwood Avenue and Johnson Street.

During the fight, Millette was injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Friday, RPD confirmed Millette has since died from his injuries. They didn't elaborate on what type of injuries Millette sustained during the altercation.

ABC11 reached out to Midwood Smokehouse where Millette was employed and they sent this statement:

"We lost a beloved member of our team to violence in the neighborhood. We miss him dearly."

