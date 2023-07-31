'Few bad apples': Business owners speak out after Glenwood South shooting

Raleigh Police are investigating a second shooting in two months on Glenwood South after responding to reports of gunshots Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating another shooting in Glenwood South after responding to reports of gunshots just before 1:15 am Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The shooting is the second in two months on Glenwood Ave, after three people were shot in early June near the intersection of Glenwood and West North Street. In April, shots were fired at the Gramercy Apartments, also on North St.

Despite the recent incidents, local investors like Pete Rivera aren't deterred.

"The actions of a few bad apples that are out there will not sour the large investment and the movement that's happening right now," Rivera said.

Larry Miller, President of the Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative, said it's about getting the necessary amount of resources to combat some of the neighborhood's issues.

"We want to get the resources that are commensurate with the economic impact that we create," Miller said.

The Neighborhood Collaborative recently published a report that showed Glenwood South's entertainment district generated over $1 billion annually in total economic output. Miller says he appreciates the city's efforts to dedicate more police to Glenwood Ave on weekends but believes an even greater presence could pay off.

"Again, that starts from the top, to get the resources to hire and retain city policemen," Miller said.

Just up the block, Anthony DeMarco at Demo's Pizza & Deli says they've been largely unaffected by the acts of violence, but thinks it's part of managing the area's rapid growth.

"After midnight, it might be a little dicey in some areas, but that's just any big city. It's the growing pains, there's a lot going on in the city of Raleigh right now that we're blessed to be a part of," DeMarco said.

As of Sunday night, there was no word if Raleigh Police had any suspects in custody for the early morning shooting.