Former NC State football player arrested, charged in apartment shooting in Glenwood South

"I want to feel safe around here, I still do, but every time there's an incident like this, it makes you start to question that," one business owners tells ABC11.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the shooting that happened at Glenwood South on Sunday.

Raleigh Police Department booked Hakim Omar Jones on Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon in an occupied property.

Investigators said Omar was trying to kill a man and a woman who were at the Gramercy Apartments on West North Street on Sunday night.

Neither of the two targets were shot but a woman was injured by broken glass.

Omar is a former football star from Henderson, North Carolina. He played defensive back from 2012-2015 for NC State, where he was one of the team's leading tacklers.

NOTE: Video in the above player is from a previous report on the shooting.

One witness who lives in The Gramercy, Kyle Sukley, told ABC11 that police carried the shooter off the property after he flipped over a balcony. Sukley said he first heard 10 or more gunshots, before poking his head out outside and hearing more.

"That's when I heard another shot or two," Sukley said. "At that point, there was no question that it was a gunshot or multiple gunshots, and I could hear someone yelling belligerently."

Sukley said he doesn't know the suspect personally, but had seen him around the building and said he was well-liked. He said the suspect was socializing at the building one day prior to the incident.

"He was out at the pool on Saturday," he said. "Somebody that everybody really liked, and that everybody was shocked by it."

Local business owners said the recent issues in Glenwood South are disconcerting.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

"I want to feel safe around here, I still do, but every time there's an incident like this, it makes you start to question that," said Jake Giamoni, who owns Heat, a gym across the street from The Gramercy.

Giamoni said the neighborhood's recent growth has been great for local business, and he's always loved his location on Glenwood and North. But he acknowledged there's been an uptick in violent incidents recently, and has started to see that growth as a double-edged sword.

"I love that Raleigh is growing. As a business owner, it's a great thing. So I'm a little torn," said Giamoni.

A suspect was taken into custody and is being evaluated at the hospital.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.