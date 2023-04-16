'Disconcerting.' Tenants, business owners in Glenwood South concerned after gunfire incident

"I want to feel safe around here, I still do, but every time there's an incident like this, it makes you start to question that," one business owners tells ABC11.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after reports of a shooting Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting was reported in 600 block of West North Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers said the suspect fired shots inside an apartment and outside of the building.

Officials said no one was hit by the gunfire, however, one woman was injured by broken glass.

One witness who lives in The Gramercy, Kyle Sukley, tells ABC11 the suspect had to be carried out by multiple police officers after flipping over the balcony of his apartment. He said he first heard 10 or more gunshots, before poking his head out outside and hearing more.

"That's when I heard another shot or two," Sukley said. "At that point, there was no question that it was a gunshot or multiple gunshots, and I could hear someone yelling belligerently."

Sukley said he doesn't know the suspect personally, but had seen him around the building and said he was well-liked. He said the suspect was socializing at the building one day prior to the incident.

"He was out at the pool on Saturday," he said. "Somebody that everybody really liked, and that everybody was shocked by it."

Local business owners say the recent issues in Glenwood South are disconcerting.

"I want to feel safe around here, I still do, but every time there's an incident like this, it makes you start to question that," said Jake Giamoni, who owns Heat, a gym across the street from The Gramercy.

Giamoni says the neighborhood's recent growth has been great for local business, and he's always loved his location on Glenwood and North. But he acknowledged there's been an uptick in violent incidents recently, and has started to see that growth as a double-edged sword.

"I love that Raleigh is growing. As a business owner, it's a great thing. So I'm a little torn," said Giamoni.

A suspect was taken into custody and is being evaluated at the hospital.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.