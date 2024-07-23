Crews begin blasting underground rock in downtown Raleigh behind former Administration Building

RALEIGH, N.C. -- If you're going to be in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday, you may hear some loud banging noises or explosions.

Crews are beginning to blast underground rock behind the former State Administration Building on Jones Street across from the science museum.

This will impact traffic, particularly on Jones, McDowell, Salisbury and Lane streets.

Roads surrounding the construction site will be shut down 15 minutes before a blast and remain closed for up to five minutes following the blast to verify the area is clear.

Blasts will happen twice a day Monday through Friday. The first blasts are expected to go off at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Flaggers will be present to alert people to any sidewalks or building doors that are closed.