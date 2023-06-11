3 men injured in overnight shooting near Glenwood South in Raleigh

Three men were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three men were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in Raleigh.

Raleigh police responded to calls about a shooting on West North Street in Raleigh around 1:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found three men with gunshot wounds.

According to police, one man is being treated for serious injuries. The other two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An eyewitness told ABC11 they heard multiple shots, then they saw people running east down North Street, away from Glenwood Ave. She said there were dozens of bargoers still out when she heard the shots

Another witness who was out at the time said the situation felt off.

"It was just abnormal. The feeling was abnormal. There was a lot more people in one area then normal," said Trae Taylor. And then all of the sudden I just heard what sounded like fireworks. And I'm like, 'those aren't fireworks. That's a gun.'"

He said he and his group of friends implemented a buddy system, in part due to recent concerns in the area.

"I'm happy because I don't go many places by myself, and this is just another reinforcement of that," Taylor said. "I try to go to places with a friend or two, hopefully three, and we're gonna continue doing that because of situations like this for sure."

The victims' identities have not been released.

No suspect has been arrested. Police have not said if the shooting was random or an isolated incident.

