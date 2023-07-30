WATCH LIVE

Man injured in shooting in Raleigh's Glenwood South

Sunday, July 30, 2023 1:54PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot in Glenwood South.

Officers responded just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue after hearing gunshots.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

No other details were immediately released,

