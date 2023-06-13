'A little scary': Glenwood South residents call for more police patrol following triple shooting

Another violent weekend in Glenwood South has residents and business owners skittish and looking for solutions.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Larry Miller loves living in the Glenwood South neighborhood. He's been in the community for the last nine years.

"We have a grocery store, we have a pharmacy, we have a great restaurant, we have all the service industry here," Miller said.

What he doesn't love is some of the crowds on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Weekends it gets a little rowdy," Miller said.

And things have gone from rowdy to violent. On Sunday morning just before 2 a.m., Raleigh police were called to Glenwood Avenue at North Street for the second time in two months. Shots rang out, hitting two men and a juvenile, who left the scene in a private car with a serious gunshot wound.

"That is a tragedy, whether it's in Glenwood South, or many of the other neighborhoods in Raleigh. We want to do things to keep things as safe as possible, continued Miller.

Safety was on the agenda Monday night at the Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative Board meeting, where Miller is the president.

"We've worked with the Raleigh Police Department in the past, we've encouraged them to increase the patrols here. They did that last summer," Miller said. "Now that the weather's turning pleasant, again, we're getting bigger crowds. And Saturday night was an example. It was more crowded than usual."

SEE ALSO: 'Disconcerting.' Tenants, business owners in Glenwood South concerned after gunfire incident

Michael Lindsay lives in the Forest Park Neighborhood, which is also a part of Glenwood South.

"It is generally a quiet neighborhood, except for the spillover from Glenwood South," Lindsay said.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

He said the shootings are concerning. Lindsay's doorbell camera picked up the sounds of gunfire earlier this year, which shows how close his neighborhood is to the violence.

Lindsay wants more police patrol but understands the department's current constraints

"They're understaffed, but I do think the Downtown Alliance, which covers over to Glenwood south, I think the Downtown Alliance could increase their street ambassador program," Lindsay said.

SEE ALSO: Homeowners in Raleigh's Glenwood South hope steeper fines curb crime

Back on Glenwood Avenue, business owners such as Megan Hanna find the area to be typically calm. Hanna said it is the late nights and early mornings when the crowds turn up.

"I never thought that any of that kind of stuff would be taking place around here and it is a little scary for sure," Hanna said. "Again, we're not here during that time. Thankfully, you know, we're we've gone home long before any of that stuff happens but at 2 a.m. is a different story out here."

Raleigh Police are asking for the community's help. Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit CrimeStoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

FROM 2022: Raleigh police chief addresses increase in Glenwood South crime