Health & Fitness

Complaints piling up on Glenwood South safety compliance during COVID-19 crisis

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are posters up along Glenwood South, in English and Spanish, and markers are dotting the sidewalks. The signage lets people know the importance of wearing a mask during the COVID-19 crisis and where to stand to safely social distance while waiting to get into a spot.

The City of Raleigh put the signage out three weeks ago and said there has been some improvement in compliance.

"We want to avoid what's happening in other states -- where you see California, Arizona, Florida, Texas -- we don't want to revert in our reopening strategy for the state, so any work we can do out here to help encourage people to wear a mask and help social distance, than that'll keep us moving forward," said Raleigh Special Events Manager Whitney Schoenfeld.

Young adults were packing on the streets and standing in line shoulder-to-shoulder without masks during the early days of Phase 2.

Schoenfeld said Glenwood South continues to be an area of concern, and there are a few restaurants that are more difficult to deal with than others when it comes to compliance.

Schoenfeld said of Southern Charred, "We're constantly asking staff to help have them spread out their crowds. It is difficult because as soon as you walk away, and as soon as those people do get to get inside the business -- then they're a new crowd out there and they have to be told all over again."

The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that it has received 29 business complaints, but no citations or fines have been issued.

Raleigh Police are also fielding calls and also have not issued fines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighsocial distancingface maskcarolina comebackcoronavirusreopening ncraleigh newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Raleigh mayor plans to cut off alcohol sales at 11
Doctor warns of possible long-term effects of COVID-19
Cumberland superintendent calls for virtual start to school year
Durham non-profit group creates virtual college tours
2 NC dogs featured on Disney Plus series
What's the COVID-19 risk of a pool or lake day with friends?
Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid Trump's wrath
Show More
Georgia teen and instructor both die in skydiving accident
New ABC11 antenna installed to improve over-the-air signal
Mom says she got COVID-19 twice
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Baby found alive in trash can at Wilmington church
More TOP STORIES News