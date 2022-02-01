Life can be stressful, and women are juggling more responsibilities than ever. With work, family, and a never-ending to-do list, many women rarely prioritize their health. This significantly increases their risk for heart disease and stroke.
Reclaim Your Rhythm - Take Control of your physical and mental well-being today.
That is why this February, the American Heart Association wants to rally women to "Reclaim Your Rhythm" by making moves today that lead to healthier tomorrows. The organization creates easy opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their lives, for the best chance at life.
Losing one woman to heart disease or stroke is too many. The "Reclaim Your Rhythm" campaign asks women to take charge of their health by lowering their risk of cardiovascular disease.
There are tools and resources from Go Red for Women on physical activity, healthy eating, controlling blood pressure, and managing sleep and stress.
Everyone needs to know that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. The American Heart Association asks everyone to participate in National Wear Red Day on Friday, February 4, to support the Go Red for Women movement.
For more information and free resources to "reclaim your rhythm," visit goredforwomen.org.
It's time to "Reclaim Your Rhythm"
