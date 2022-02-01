abc11 together

It's time to "Reclaim Your Rhythm"

Reclaim Your Rhythm -- Take control of your physical and mental well-being today!

Life can be stressful, and women are juggling more responsibilities than ever. With work, family, and a never-ending to-do list, many women rarely prioritize their health. This significantly increases their risk for heart disease and stroke.

Reclaim Your Rhythm - Take Control of your physical and mental well-being today.

That is why this February, the American Heart Association wants to rally women to "Reclaim Your Rhythm" by making moves today that lead to healthier tomorrows. The organization creates easy opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their lives, for the best chance at life.

Losing one woman to heart disease or stroke is too many. The "Reclaim Your Rhythm" campaign asks women to take charge of their health by lowering their risk of cardiovascular disease.

There are tools and resources from Go Red for Women on physical activity, healthy eating, controlling blood pressure, and managing sleep and stress.

Everyone needs to know that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. The American Heart Association asks everyone to participate in National Wear Red Day on Friday, February 4, to support the Go Red for Women movement.

For more information and free resources to "reclaim your rhythm," visit goredforwomen.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
women and healthgo red for womenabc11 togetherheart disease
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
SPONSORED: ABC11 Celebrates Black History Month
SPONSORED: Caregiver burnout: Laughter really is the best medicine
SPONSORED: Share Your ABC11 Sheroes!
Rent the Musical returns to DPAC late January
TOP STORIES
Rep. Cawthorn sues to prevent challenge to his candidacy
Pfizer to ask for authorization of under-5 COVID shots
Thousands flee homes near burning NC fertilizer plant
Scammers try to trick investors with fake NFTs
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
Happy Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Wake Inn in Raleigh
Show More
NWSL players to get higher salaries, insurance
'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is the No. 1 song in America
The New York Times buys popular word game Wordle
LATEST: Durham County replenishes free N95 masks
Orange County school board votes to keep LGBT books in libraries
More TOP STORIES News