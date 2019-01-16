'God put me on that road for a reason:' Heroic nurse helped state trooper who was shot

EMBED </>More Videos

As fate would have it, Sherice Richardson, a nurse, was driving by when Trooper Daniel Harrell was shot.

By
Sherice Richardson said, "God put me on that road for a reason at that time."

She was driving on Haynes Road near Beauvue on Monday night when she came across Trooper Daniel Harrell's car.

Harrell had just been shot.

Richardson was headed to Rocky Mount to pick up her toddler, she told ABC11 on Wednesday.



"I left the house at about 5:15 and I go on some country roads," Richardson said. "I was going around the curve, passing blue lights and so I slowed down some more, then I got out of the car that's when I seen the bullet holes in the windshield. I didn't know it at the time but when I got to the car, he just had blood coming from his face and I was like 'Oh my God, are you OK?' and all I could hear him say was 'I'm hit, I'm hit.' I was like we need to give him help so I called 911."

Luckily for Trooper Harrell, Richardson is a registered nurse.

"He had gauze in his car so I instructed another bystander to put pressure on his face while I was on the phone with EMS," she said. "He was able to hold it himself actually and I sat there and comforted him."

Richardson said she waited until EMS arrived.

"It was weird," she said. "You're sitting here with someone that is supposed to protect you and he's down but you've got to do something. I'm just thankful. I had him in my prayers. I'm just grateful he made it out so fast."

Harrell was released from the hospital earlier Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
good samaritannursesgood newsstate troopersnc highway patrolpolice officer shotWilson CountyNCRocky Mount
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Crash shut down US-1 in Cary after deputy spots driver going 100 mph
911 call released in murder of 6-month-old, 2 women in Harnett County
Durham cab drivers ride in fear after recent string of robberies
New report reveals moments leading up to shooting of Raleigh officer
Teacher who fled with student gets 20 years
Pretend bomb game for children pulled from stores
Trooper released from hospital days after being shot in Wilson County
Food stamp recipients worry about government shutdown
Show More
Man accused of punching girl in face outside Asheville Mall
Body found near neighborhood clubhouse in Harnett County
State Superintendent calls for fewer standardized tests
You may have seen this new brick art in Cary. Here's what it symbolizes
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman get refund for TV that stopped working
More News