Credit: North Carolina Troopers Association

Trooper Daniel Harrell, who was shot in the neck and face while on duty Monday , has been released from the hospital.Trooper Harrell was a five-year veteran who was assigned to Wilson County.On Tuesday night, a relative of the trooper's told ABC11 that Harrell was "doing well" and continuing to recover after undergoing surgery.Investigators arrested three people after Harrell's shooting. One of them, John Jones, is accused of attempted murder. A girlfriend of one of the other suspects said they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.