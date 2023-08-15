'Golden Bachelor' on Fantasy Suites, celebrity crushes and looking for the "new" love

Fantasy Suites, celebrity contestants and the "new" love: what 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner revealed at last night's episode of 'Men Tell All.'

Gerry Turner's appearance on 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All' gave viewers a closer look at what we can expect on his season.

LOS ANGELES -- Bachelor Nation got a closer look at the Golden Bachelor himself, Gerry Turner on tonight's episode of "The Bachelorette: Men Tell All."

Host Jesse Palmer started by saying, "You are absolutely going to love him."

We then got a pre-produced story with Turner's background. He is 71, a retired restaurateur who has two daughters and two granddaughters.

He married his high school sweetheart, Toni, and they had 43 years together. "We had a real typical, but beautiful life, full of love, full of activity," Gerry said.

In 2017, the couple bought their dream house on a lake in Indiana, and just weeks later, Toni fell ill and passed away.

Now, six years later, Turner is ready to look for love again with the support of his family.

"I want to fall in love. I really want to find my person who can put me in my place when I need it, and make me smile."

Turner revealed that there's one celebrity he wouldn't mind meeting in the Bachelor mansion.

"Best case scenario is I find out Helen Mirren's on the market and she's really happy to be on the Golden Bachelor!"

On stage, Turner said the past few weeks have been a "whirlwind" and he is ready to find whatever the "new" love is. He also said that yes, there will be Fantasy Suites. But what they look like might be "different" than what audiences might be used to.

He also said his best marriage advice is to, "look at your spouse every day and tell them you love them, because the day comes too soon for one of you that you can't do that."

Charity's guys were blown away by the man one social media post called "GrandZaddy."

"It's kind of like, wow, you've done 43 years of marriage. You know, you know you're really doing this," Adrian told On The Red Carpet backstage. "We all aspire to have a relationship...we're trying to get through 43 days!"

"His perspective on it was something that I really took in because obviously he lost his wife. But he's like, I'm not looking to recreate that. I'm looking to start something new in my 70s that's going to carry me the rest of the way. It's a different type of love," said Sean.

"The Golden Bachelor" is coming soon to ABC. In the meantime, watch the dramatic conclusion to Charity's journey when the season finale of "The Bachelorette" airs next Monday at 8PM EST/7PM CST on ABC.