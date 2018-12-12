Goldsboro teacher, coach charged with selling drugs at school

A Goldsboro High School football coach is facing charges after he was accused of selling drugs on school property.William Bradford McIntyre, 28, of the 200 block of Woodbine Street, is facing six felony charges.Authorities said they received a tip about a school employee selling narcotics on campus and identified McIntyre as a suspect.Officers say they found more than 4 pounds of marijuana in his home and various narcotics packaging and re-packaging materials.He was placed on leave Dec. 6.On Tuesday, McIntyre resigned his position as an instructional assistant and assistant football coach. He turned himself in Wednesday, police said.He had just been hired by Wayne County Public Schools in August.McIntyre's bond was set at $50,000 secured.