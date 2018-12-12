Goldsboro teacher, coach charged with selling drugs at school

EMBED </>More Videos

Goldsboro coach accused of selling drugs at school.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Goldsboro High School football coach is facing charges after he was accused of selling drugs on school property.

William Bradford McIntyre, 28, of the 200 block of Woodbine Street, is facing six felony charges.

Authorities said they received a tip about a school employee selling narcotics on campus and identified McIntyre as a suspect.

Officers say they found more than 4 pounds of marijuana in his home and various narcotics packaging and re-packaging materials.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

He was placed on leave Dec. 6.

On Tuesday, McIntyre resigned his position as an instructional assistant and assistant football coach. He turned himself in Wednesday, police said.

He had just been hired by Wayne County Public Schools in August.

McIntyre's bond was set at $50,000 secured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug arrestdrug bustillegal drugsteacher arrestedGoldsboroWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges filed against trooper already charged with assault in Kyron Hinton's arrest
Police respond after two shootings in Durham a mile apart
Caught on camera: Thieves ransack Fayetteville community
Man shot, set on fire in Durham may have been ambushed by drug dealers
Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI indicted in murder-for-hire plot
Woman's disappearance in Johnston County considered 'suspicious'
Baby Jesus stolen from western NC church nativity
Raleigh man who landed helicopter at SAS now faces new charges
Show More
Cary pothole to blame for teen's crash
NCCU turns to former player to be next football coach
Missed DNA in 2016 rape case likely cost Hania her life, DA says
BEAUTIFUL! Drone footage shows snow-frosted pines in Utah
More than 100 UNC student-athletes sign petition against Silent Sam
More News