Rider slashed on face during GoTriangle bus attack

Raleigh Police said that during an altercation, a passenger was cut across the face by another rider on a GoTriangle bus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was attacked Monday night on a GoTriangle bus.

Raleigh Police said that during an altercation, a passenger was cut across the face by another rider.

It happened on S. Wilmington Street.

The bus was running a route and other passengers were aboard at the time of the attack.

There is no word on what sparked the confrontation but police said a suspect was under arrest.